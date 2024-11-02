Why Draymond takes issue with ‘alarming' OKC postgame interviews

Draymond Green sees a concerning trend with the Oklahoma City Thunder despite their strong start to the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The Warriors veteran explained why he is not a fan of the way the Thunder act during postgame interviews.

“The one thing I see with the OKC team that is a little alarming is their postgame [interviews],” Green told Baron Davis on “The Draymond Green Show.” "[There are] seven guys in the interview. Like, there’s a certain seriousness that it takes to win in this league and there’s a certain fear you have to instill in a team in order to win.

“And I just don’t know if they’re instilling that fear in [other] teams with all the bromance and stuff after the game. Like, we’re all bros, that’s cool. There’s a time and a place for that but after every time somebody’s in the interview you got seven, eight guys with a picture with Josh Giddey right after they play.

As one of the two remaining undefeated teams in the league, the Thunder look poised for another deep playoff run. However, in Green’s mind, the young Oklahoma City squad needs to seize the moment.

“Again, I’m all for having fun, like it’s an 82-game season you should have fun,” Green told Davis.



“But you also have to understand when people are looking at you to be the team and you have to understand when your moment is. Right now, I don’t know if OKC understands but their moment is now, their moment started last year.”

With one of the most talented teams in the league, the Thunder are expected to contend for a Western Conference title this year. Behind the otherworldly play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City became the youngest team to secure the Western Conference's No.1 seed since seeding began in 1984.

While the team ultimately lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals, the Thunder look to take the next step this season.

Given the depth of the entire conference, it’s not a slam dunk that the Thunder will advance to the NBA Finals this season. Plenty of young and talented teams never manage to get over the hump in such a competitive league.

Green and the rest of Golden State have their eyes on returning to prominence, and doing so will most likely require a playoff showdown in Oklahoma City. With the Warriors at 4-1 so far on the season, one game back of the Thunder, look for the two teams to continue to battle it out for Western Conference supremacy.

