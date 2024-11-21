Referee cracks perfect podcast joke to Draymond during Warriors game

Warriors forward Draymond Green still is playing in the NBA, but -- as many fans know -- his media career already is taking off.

In fact, Green's popular podcast is popular enough that even NBA referees are tuning in.

That revelation arose during Green's always-entertaining mic'd up segment on NBC Sports Bay Area during the Warriors' 120-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at Chase Center.

"I listened to the first 10 minutes of your podcast," referee Tyler Ford quipped to Green before the game. "I don't want to hear no feelings tonight."

"Yes, sir," Green replied.

As most might expect, that agreement was ... short-lived.

The mic'd up montage instantly cut to the notably outspoken Green jokingly calling out the referee about a missed foul call.

Granted, it appeared to be all in good fun, but Green sharing his "feelings" is practically a given for any and every game.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It also is hard to imagine he will be any more tight-lipped on his podcast, whether or not he knows the zebras are tuning in.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast