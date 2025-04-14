Draymond states Warriors aren't ‘senior citizens' ahead of play-in

Programming Note: Tune into "Warriors Pregame Live" at 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday on NBC Sports Bay Area before the Warriors and Grizzlies tip-off. Immediately after the final buzzer, tune back in for "Warriors Postgame Live."

Steph Curry just turned 37 years old. Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler both are 35.

But, make no mistake -- the Warriors' core stars have plenty of gas in the tank, Green maintains.

After a brutal 124-119 loss in overtime to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Golden State must earn its ticket to the NBA playoffs through the play-in tournament.

As a result, the Warriors lose out on a week of rest before the first round starts. That could have been important time off for players to heal some nagging injuries, particularly Curry.

Green was asked if Golden State will have the needed energy to make an extended playoff run -- assuming it progresses through the play-in -- after Sunday's hard-fought loss to end the regular season.

"We'll be fine," Green responded in his postgame media availability. "[In the] playoffs, you're not playing on back-to-backs or anything like that, so just got to get there. We'll be all right.

"We're not senior citizens. We're high-level basketball players. If we had to play tomorrow, we would be all right. You train all year for this."

"We're not senior citizens."



Draymond Green isn't worried about the Warriors missing out on a full week of rest pic.twitter.com/15HUxDyLxP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 14, 2025

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Don't worry, though. Green clarified his opinions on the elderly community.

"It's no disrespect to the senior citizens, by the way," Green added with a smile. "We love our senior citizens. Just throwing that out there.

"But we [aren't] there yet, so we'll be just fine."

With a win Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors at least can salvage a few days off before a first-round matchup with the Houston Rockets.

Regardless, Green isn't worried about Golden State's ability to make a deep run.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast