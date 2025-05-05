Draymond slyly torches Rockets organization after Warriors' win

Draymond Green gave a young Rockets team their flowers after the Warriors' Game 7 win over Houston on Sunday at Toyota Center.

But had a brutal parting message for the organization.

Green initially shared his respect for the Rockets' team in his postgame press conference, admitting the first-round playoff series was one of the more difficult ones of his 13-year NBA career. Then, he was asked about playing in a hostile environment like Houston, in front of a Rockets crowd that he and longtime teammate Steph Curry have plenty of experience with.

"It's always fun winning in this city and winning in this arena," Green said. "I saw Fred [VanVleet] had made a comment earlier in the series and said, 'This ain't that team' ... It's that organization, though. And we like coming to this city and playing in these situations. It's been good to us."

VanVleet's comment that Green is referencing was made prior to Game 1 of the series, when the Rockets guard was asked about Houston's playoff history against Golden State, which includes five consecutive postseason series losses.

"No. This ain't that team and that ain't that team. It's a different team," VanVleet told reporters after practice on April 16. "We're a different team, they're a different team, it's a new year."

VanVleet's comments, both in that moment and in hindsight, certainly are fair, but Green took note of them nonetheless.

Curry was asked after the game what he perceives his reputation to be in Houston after winning another playoff series against the Rockets.

“I’m a winner.”



Steph on what he thinks his reputation is in Houston after winning five series there 🗣️💯 pic.twitter.com/MkHWdta6z6 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 5, 2025

"I'm a winner," Curry bluntly said with a smile.

That just about sums it up.

Curry, Green and the Warriors have broken the hearts of many fan bases throughout their dynastic run, and perhaps none worse than Houston's.

