Draymond achieves wild Warriors scoring feat for first time since 2016

Draymond Green achieved an incredible scoring feat with his 23 points in the Warriors’ 130-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night at Chase Center.

For the first time since Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, Green led Golden State in scoring, a streak of 627 starts.

The streak was the second longest in league history since the NBA-ABA merger, with Mark Eaton holding the record at 890 starts without leading his team in scoring.

Tonight is the first time Draymond Green led the Warriors in scoring since Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



His streak of 627 starts (including playoffs) without leading his team in scoring (alone or tied) was the second longest since the NBA-ABA merger (Mark Eaton, 890, 1983-93). pic.twitter.com/2goJZ0e7lA — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) March 14, 2025

Green was hot right from the beginning, nailing consecutive threes to start the game. He finished with a season-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting and was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.

While Steph Curry’s 4,000th career 3-pointer was the main headline, Green headed a complete team effort that saw seven different Warriors score double digits.

On a night when Curry was held to 11 points, the performance from the 35-year-old forward was a welcome sight.

For long stretches of the 2024-2025 NBA season, opposing teams have menaced Curry, forcing the rest of Golden State to pick up the scoring slack. Fortunately for the Warriors, Green was happy to help his longtime running mate, giving him an early birthday present.

