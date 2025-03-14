Draymond Green

Draymond achieves wild Warriors scoring feat for first time since 2016

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

Draymond Green achieved an incredible scoring feat with his 23 points in the Warriors’ 130-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night at Chase Center.

For the first time since Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, Green led Golden State in scoring, a streak of 627 starts.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The streak was the second longest in league history since the NBA-ABA merger, with Mark Eaton holding the record at 890 starts without leading his team in scoring.

Green was hot right from the beginning, nailing consecutive threes to start the game. He finished with a season-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting and was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.

While Steph Curry’s 4,000th career 3-pointer was the main headline, Green headed a complete team effort that saw seven different Warriors score double digits.

On a night when Curry was held to 11 points, the performance from the 35-year-old forward was a welcome sight.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry 3 hours ago

Can Steph open 5K 3-pointer Club? Don't bet against Warriors star

Steph Curry 4 hours ago

Admiring Steph's attitude, gratitude, greatness on his 37th birthday

For long stretches of the 2024-2025 NBA season, opposing teams have menaced Curry, forcing the rest of Golden State to pick up the scoring slack. Fortunately for the Warriors, Green was happy to help his longtime running mate, giving him an early birthday present.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Draymond Green
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us