Draymond perfectly manifests Dubs' fifth title at birthday celebration

By Tristi Rodriguez

No one should be surprised by what Draymond Green wished for Tuesday night.

The Warriors star celebrated his 35th birthday in New York City after Golden State's 114-102 win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and he was surprised with a custom cake emblazoned with his Warriors No. 23 jersey while his close friends and family sang happy birthday to him.

As he was prompted to make a wish, Green hinted at his biggest desire.

"Y'all know what my wish is," Green said as someone in the background shouted, "No. 5."

"That's five candles," Green responded as he blew them out while everyone cheered.

No. 5, of course, represents the fifth NBA championship Green and the Warriors are targeting this season. Golden State won four titles in eight seasons and, for the first time in a while, have looked convincing at seriously competing for a fifth.

That's largely due to the team's blockbuster move at the NBA trade deadline in which the Warriors acquired six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, who has brought a new level of confidence to a then-at-best NBA Play-In team.

Over All-Star Weekend, Green corrected himself on the TNT broadcast while confidently declaring the Warriors would win the NBA Finals this season.

"[Butler] has brought back that belief, and I think we're going to win the championship," Green said on Feb. 16. "I'm sorry, I said I think we're going to win a championship, but I lied. "We are going to win the championship."

Whether it's downright stating it on national television or manifesting it at his birthday party, the world knows where Green's mindset lies as the Warriors brace to make a deep playoff push and, in the end, make that wish come true.

