Draymond Green

Draymond Green yells hilarious message after Warriors' Game 7 win vs. Rockets

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Draymond Green and Steph Curry naturally were in a good mood after the Warriors' thrilling Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

As Green and Curry walked to the visitors' locker room at Toyota Center, they were asked what a win like that on the road says about them.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Curry tried to answer the question seriously, but Green had other ideas.

"You know what it takes, baby," Curry said.

"Surprise! Surprise! Surprise!" Green bellowed as he looked into the camera.

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green 1 hour ago

Draymond slyly torches Rockets organization after Warriors' win

Steve Kerr 3 hours ago

How Kerr's skillful weekend ended with Warriors' Game 7 triumph

The Warriors were underdogs in Game 7 after losing the last two games, but they dominated the Rockets from start to finish in Sunday's contest.

Most NBA pundits expected the Rockets to win the decisive game on their home court, but Green, Curry, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Warriors didn't let that happen.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

And Green let everyone hear about it on his way to the locker room.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Draymond GreenSteph Curry
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us