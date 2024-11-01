Draymond explains how Warriors improving challenge process, mindset

The Warriors are changing the narrative around their challenging system this season.

After being dead last in the success rate of coach's challenges during the 2023-24 NBA season, Golden State's intuition has been much better through five games this campaign.

Coach Steve Kerr is now 4-1 on his challenges this season, four of which would have been Draymond Green fouls. Green explained why the Warriors have had a better feel at knowing when and when not to test a call.

"I think we've been better," Green told reporters after Wednesday's win against the New Orleans Pelicans. "We all complain about the challenges. It's about as transparent of a process as you can have. We all see the replay. We all get to make adjustments. Sometimes you disagree with it, but for the most part, it's right in your face. I think we're just better. I saw that graphic this summer and it had the head coaches. It had Steve, and I'm looking at the graphic like, 'Man, we were awful.' But our process wasn't great. You got me out there crying. you got [Brandin Podziemski] out there crying. And everyone's just like, 'Challenge, challenge.'

"And in turn, we weren't able to create a good process. I think now, this year, there's been a couple where Steve's like, 'Draymond, no, don't challenge that.' I think we're all doing a better job. It's important because the reality is: it's bigger than just whether you win or lose the challenge or not. It probably means if we're losing challenges the way we are, we're all being over-emotional. We're all being overconsumed with what the referees are calling. I think it's important for us as leaders to understand to use them wisely. They're very important and can change the outcome of a game. We're just doing a better job of it, I think, than we were last year."

Draymond explains how the Warriors' process for challenging plays has improved this season 🚨 pic.twitter.com/EN7JnIAUKc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2024

Podziemski also was asked about the success rate, to which he applauded Green for better controlling his emotions.

"I don't necessarily think it's a better process," Podziemski said. "I think Draymond's better with his emotional reaction to some things and kind of understands, 'OK, do we have a legitimate shot at it?' I think he's been really good with deciphering it."

Whatever Green, Kerr and the Warriors are doing -- it's working. And they'll hope to maintain that success the rest of the way.

