What Dray told Kerr before coach pulled Warriors starters in Game 5

As the Warriors, trailing the Houston Rockets 76-49, walked off the floor at halftime during Game 5 on Wednesday at Toyota Center, coach Steve Kerr posed a question to veteran forward Draymond Green.

"You can feel that it's a game that is highly unlikely to go our way," Kerr told 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs" the day after Golden State's eventual 131-116 loss. "And Draymond and I know each other so well, I didn't even have to express the question explicitly. All I said to him was, 'What do you think?' And he knew exactly what I meant.

"And he said, '5 minutes.' And I said, 'I think that makes sense, too.' "

That's exactly how long Kerr waited in the third quarter before pulling his starting five of Green, Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield off the court, replacing them with reserves Pat Spencer, Gui Santos, Quinten Post, Moses Moody and Kevin Knox II.

By then, the bench still faced a 29-point deficit.

"[Warriors assistant coach] Terry Stotts and I had talked about [pulling the starters] even before halftime started," Kerr continued. "We debated, do we send them out at all [for the second half], and we agreed it didn't make sense to pull them out at that point altogether. Let's give them a chance to make a little push, but we're not messing around because Game 6 is 48 hours later, and at that point it becomes risk [versus] reward.

"The obvious choice was to get them off the floor."

Kerr wrestled with the decision to give his starting five a chance to make things interesting against the Rockets, and Green clearly knew that if something special didn't happen within the first five minutes of the second half, all bets were off. But it actually was the Warriors' bench that pulled within 11 points of the Rockets at one point in the fourth quarter.

Golden State's reserve surge forced Houston coach Ime Udoka to put his own starters back in the game with 7:59 remaining, cutting their rest for Game 6 short while the Warriors' mainstays remained on the bench.

"I thought that was important," Kerr said of the Warriors' bench bringing the Rockets' starting five back into the game. "And to play with that kind of aggression and to force some turnovers and to make them uncomfortable, because the first 30 minutes of that game were entirely too comfortable for Houston. So I loved what our guys did in the fourth quarter."

Kerr said it was "highly unlikely" that the Warriors' starters would re-enter the game, because their minds already had turned the page to Game 6 and what they must do to close the first-round NBA playoff series out on Friday at Chase Center.

"My experience has always been, you let the bench ride it out and see if they can get it done."

