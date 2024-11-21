Draymond Green

How Kerr's Warriors film session helped Draymond limit turnovers

By Andy Lindquist

Draymond Green credits a recent film session with Steve Kerr for helping him curb his turnovers.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday after the Warriors' 120-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks, Green explained how Kerr has been harping on him to reduce his turnovers

“Steve’s been on Steph and me about turnovers,” Green said. “He had a whole film session with me today. And it was great for me to see because one area where I’ve had trouble is the risky full-court stuff. And Steph and I have been talking a lot about that. So, for him to show me the half-court stuff when I’m getting sped up. I felt one where I got sped up today and I almost turned it over, but I didn’t.

“But then I felt four or five of them where he showed me the clips and the same thing happened, and I was able to capitalize on it. He’s been harping on that, and it has been really good, and I think that guys are doing a good job of adjusting to it.”

Ball security has been a major focus for Golden State all season, and it’s one of the main reasons behind the team’s success so far. It’s no surprise that in the Warriors' three losses this season, the team has been sloppy with the ball, giving away way too many free points.

Green and Curry both tend to make reckless passes while moving up the court, which has led to many turnovers over the years.

Sitting at 11-3 and tied for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, Golden State’s ball security and lockdown defense have been major factors in the team’s resurgence this season.

Look for Green to continue to work on his ball-handling skills as the season progresses, even if it means many more film sessions with Kerr.

