Draymond roasts Eason for Warriors taunt that aged like ‘spoiled milk'

By Taylor Wirth

Perhaps nobody keeps receipts better than Draymond Green.

After the Warriors' 103-89 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the first-round NBA playoff series on Sunday at Toyota Center, Green not only brought up comments Rockets guard Fred VanVleet made prior to the series, but also came for young forward Tari Eason on social media.

Eason famously taunted the Warriors, who, at one point during the 2023-24 NBA season were directly ahead of the red-hot Rockets in the Western Conference standings, with a social media video where he told Golden State to "come out and play."

The Rockets forward was quoting the classic 1979 film, "The Warriors," citing a line where actor David Patrick Kelly famously challenges: "Warriors, come out to play."

Green responded on multiple occasions last season, and after the Warriors ended the Rockets' 2024-25 season on Sunday, resurfaced the video with a repost on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a caption describing how terribly the video aged.

Green, when Eason initially posted the video last season, was confused why the then-injured wing was taunting Golden State.

“I wasn’t surprised at all [when he said it], I am a little surprised that he hasn’t played in a game since January 1 so it’s kind of tough to yell ‘come out and play’ and you’re not going to play, it puts a lot of strain on your guys, when you can’t get out there and help them," Green said in March 2024.

The Rockets (41-41) finished 11th in the Western Conference last season, five games behind the No. 10 seed Warriors (46-36). However, Houston broke out this season, surging all the way up to the No. 2 seed in the West, where they faced off against Green and the No. 7 seed Warriors in the first round. Eason, perhaps inevitably, found himself in the middle of an altercation with Green and other members of the Warriors.

Eason, in seven games against Golden State this postseason, averaged 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in 18.9 minutes per contest.

