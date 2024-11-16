Draymond foul on Edey upgraded to Flagrant 1 after Warriors-Grizzlies

Draymond Green's foul on Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey on Friday night, which originally was ruled a transition take foul, was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after review by the NBA on Saturday.

The incident occurred midway through the third quarter of Golden State's 123-118 win when Green was trying to drive to the basket but stumbled near the free-throw line after losing his balance and falling at the feet of Edey.

Edey grabbed the ball that Green lost and passed it upcourt in a fast break attempt, but the 7-foot-4 center's foot got caught in between Green's arm, who appeared to intentionally hold Edey's foot with his elbow and the side of his body.

Zach Edey hit the floor after his foot got caught between Draymond Green's arm.



As a result of the original transition take foul call, Desmond Bane shot one free throw, but the Grizzlies still were upset with the controversial play. Had the Flagrant 1 originally been called, the Grizzlies would have shot two free throws and gained possession of the ball.

"It definitely wasn't a basketball play," Edey said after the game.

This is Green's first flagrant foul this season.

He was ejected from the game with just over one minute remaining in the game after receiving his second technical foul.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors. The controversy never ends.

