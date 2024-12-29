Jonathan Kuminga

E-40 urges Warriors to keep Kuminga, Wiggins at NBA trade deadline

By Will Simonds

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Ambassador of the Bay has made his thoughts on the Warriors' future clear.

Jonathan Kuminga shouldn't go anywhere.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

After Kuminga dropped 34 points for the second consecutive night in Golden State's 109-105 win over the Phoenix Suns, rapper E-40 posted the following message on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Though Kuminga has been a frequent subject of trade talks given his lack of past consistency and a future contract, the longtime Warriors fan wants his squad to keep its 22-year-old potential future star.

It's hard to disagree with 40 Water, especially following another dominant Kuminga performance to prevent the Warriors from dipping below a .500 record.

Andrew Wiggins didn't have nearly as spectacular of a showing, but E-40 asserted his preference to stand pat with the veteran wing despite some similar inconsistencies.

Golden State Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga 4 hours ago

What we learned as Kuminga powers Warriors' comeback win vs. Suns

Warriors Observations Dec 27

What we learned as Kuminga drops career-high 34 in Warriors' loss

And, last but not least, the beloved Bay Area rapper doesn't want to be traded, either -- not that Dub Nation would ever let that happen anyways.

Will Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy heed the advice of Charlie Hustle? Time will only tell.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Jonathan KumingaAndrew Wiggins
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us