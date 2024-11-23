Faithful traveling to Lambeau in droves for 49ers-Packers game

The 49ers Faithful are ready to brave the cold in Green Bay when their team faces off with the Packers on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

According to Vivid Seats' proprietary algorithm Fan Forecast, the Red and Gold diehards will represent 37 percent of the crowd during the NFC contest. While this isn’t as dominant a number as in Los Angeles when the 49ers face the Rams, it is significant.

Packers fans do not give up their tickets as readily as Rams ticket holders, and Wisconsin is not nearly as easy to get to. On average, 49ers fans are traveling 805 miles to reach San Francisco's Week 12 game and paying a steep price for tickets.

The average price to see the 49ers and Packers on Sunday afternoon is $340 per ticket -- the highest of all Week 12 games -- with the best deal a bit lower at $161.

The last time the 49ers traveled to Lambeau Field during a regular-season game was during the 2018 NFL season with an average ticket price of $225, making this weekend’s game 51 percent more in-demand.

Hottest NFL Tickets this Week – Average Sold Price

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers 11/24/24 - $340 Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 11/24/24 - $318 Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (SNF) 11/24/24 - $290 Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers 11/24/24 - $285 Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 11/24/24 - $275

The Packers hold a 7-3 record, and the 49ers are further back in the NFC standings at .500. But Sunday’s game still is set to be competitive, with both teams having experienced several matchups that were decided in the final two drives.

With the 49ers' playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Sunday's game is very important for the visiting team.

Temperatures are predicted to be in the mid-40s with very little chance of precipitation, but when the sun goes down at 4:17 p.m., the temperature will drop with a low in the mid-30s.

