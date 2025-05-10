Why Kerr believes Warriors' Game 2 loss to Timberwolves was ‘helpful'

The Warriors entered Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Timberwolves expecting an uphill battle without superstar Steph Curry, who remains out with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

Minnesota’s 117-93 win on Thursday night at Target Center reflected the sentiment.

However, now entering Game 3 on Saturday evening at Chase Center, Golden State coach Steve Kerr believes that – given the circumstances – the loss might end up being beneficial.

Kerr explained to reporters on Friday why he is confident the Warriors can build on their series-tying loss to the Timberwolves.

“We have to do it based on feel, but we can also do it based on last night and having a tape to watch,” Kerr said about Golden State’s preparation. “That’s why I think that game was very helpful for us. Despite the loss, we learned a lot, the players learned a lot, and I think we’ll have a concrete plan coming into tomorrow that we’ll feel good about.

“And of course, we have to adapt and adjust based on how the game is going.”

There is no scenario where Golden State would want to lose a playoff game by 24 points. But Kerr has to work with and find positives in what he has.

Because of Curry’s absence and the Warriors’ general weariness, Kerr played 14 players, with only two – Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski – surpassing 30 minutes. A direct byproduct, players who need to step up in Curry’s absence, such as Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis, flourished, efficiently scoring 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Kerr and the Warriors’ current task is simple: Stave off elimination until, ideally, Curry can return healthy. So, while Game 3 surely will be another chess match between Kerr and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, at least Kerr has a better idea of who might give Golden State its best shot with the NBA’s all-time greatest shooter in the waiting.

