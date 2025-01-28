NBA schedule

NBA reschedules two Warriors games after LA wildfire postponements

By Taylor Wirth

The dates of two Warriors games in the second half of the 2024-25 NBA season were changed.

Due to the recent Los Angeles wildfires and the frigid weather conditions in New Orleans, the NBA had to reschedule two games, one between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers, originally on Jan. 11, and the other between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans, originally on Jan. 22, which resulted in seven additional schedule changes, the league announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Golden State's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, originally scheduled for March 19, was moved back to March 20, while the Warriors' game against the Bucks, originally scheduled for March 20, was moved up two days to March 18.

Instead of playing a back-to-back against the Raptors and Bucks on March 19 and 20, the Warriors now will have their two matchups against the Eastern Conference teams flipped, with a day off in between, but will have a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on March 17 with the rescheduled Raptors game now on the 18th.

