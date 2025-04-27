GP2 serves as Warriors' varnish in shining Game 3 performance

SAN FRANCISCO – Gary Payton II’s father earned the nickname "The Glove" for the way he played defense throughout his Hall of Fame NBA career.

The younger Payton is deserving of his own unique nickname as well: Varnish. That’s because on a nightly basis Payton is all over the court, diving for loose balls, intercepting passes and making key plays at key times.

That was the case in Game 3 of the Warriors’ first-round NBA playoff matchup with the Houston Rockets.

Already recognized as one of the top two defenders on Golden State’s roster, Payton II turned the tables and became an offensive force during clutch time when he helped the Jimmy Butler-less Warriors pull out a 104-93 win on Saturday at Chase Center that gave the Warriors a 2-1 series lead.

“It’s huge,” Draymond Green said. “We know G is an incredible defender, but when he’s playing that way offensively, getting to the hole, finishing -- he’s a great finisher around the basket -- knocking his threes down … if you’re getting that type of two-way basketball from G, it really lifts this team and is just another threat that [opponents] have to deal with.”

When the Warriors got off to a somewhat sluggish start in the first half, Payton took only one shot while trying to focus primarily on defense.

That focus changed slightly in the second half, specifically the fourth quarter when Payton did the bulk of Golden State's scoring. He scored 13 of the team’s 35 points in the final period and repeatedly made clutch plays on both ends of the floor.

Payton opened the fourth quarter with a reverse layup, then picked up a charging foul when he lowered his shoulder and ran through Rockets forward Dillon Brooks. Less than 30 seconds later, Payton knocked down an open corner 3-pointer.

GP2 gets the acrobatic layup to go 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/U22lIXb7c1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 27, 2025

Later in the quarter when Stephen Curry missed a step-back 3-pointer, Payton chased down the rebound and got fouled by Brooks, the sixth of the night for the Rockets villain.

For the icing on the cake, Payton raced to the rack backdoor for a reverse dunk that was the exclamation point on the win.

GP2 WITH THE DAGGER DUNK 💥pic.twitter.com/QwmBFx6pVb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 27, 2025

“We’ve seen this. We’ve seen what Gary is capable of doing at the highest level,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, referring to the impact Payton made during the Warriors' run to the 2022 NBA championship. “He knew he didn’t have a great trip in Houston, didn’t play particularly well in either game.

“He was kind of due. He just made massive plays in the fourth quarter and helped us close the game.”

Basically, Payton shined like varnish.

