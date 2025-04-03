Gary Payton II

Warriors provide encouraging GP2 injury update ahead of Lakers game

By Taylor Wirth

It appears Gary Payton II soon could re-join the Warriors' rotation.

The injured guard missed Golden State's previous three games after suffering a partial tear in his left thumb on March 25 against the Miami Heat, but on Thursday, the team provided an encouraging update, stating Payton is "making good progress."

While Payton will not play in the marquee matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, he is considered "day-to-day."

In 58 games this season, Payton is averaging 6.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 58.5-percent shooting from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range in 14.9 minutes off the bench.

The 32-year-old two-way player is a key piece of coach Steve Kerr's rotation and has been missed on both ends of the floor in recent games.

However, it appears the Warriors could have him back sooner rather than later.

