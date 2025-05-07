GP2 upgraded to available for Game 1 of Warriors-Timberwolves series

The Warriors will have Gary Payton II back on the floor Tuesday after a one-game absence.

The Golden State wing is available for the Warriors' matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals at Target Center, coach Steve Kerr told reporters before tip-off.

Gary Payton II (illness/left elbow) is officially good to go tonight, Steve Kerr says @NBCSWarriors — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 7, 2025

Payton originally was listed as questionable with a left elbow injury after missing the Warriors' Game 7 first-round NBA playoff win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday with an illness.

Before sitting out of the win-or-go-home game in Houston, Payton started and came off the bench during the series and averaged 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16 minutes per contest.

During the 2024-25 NBA regular season, the 32-year-old averaged 6.5 points on 57.4-percent shooting from the field, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15 minutes per game.

Although the Warriors earned the first-round victory over the Rockets without Payton in the final contest, he served as a pivotal piece in the series -- including a shining Game 3 performance where his 16 points and defensive prowess played a key role in Golden State's 104-93 win without Jimmy Butler.

Steph Curry, who has been dealing with a right thumb sprain for months, also is on the injury report but listed as available. Rookie Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham remains out with a right ankle sprain.

The Warriors certainly are happy to have Payton back against Anthony Edwards and Co. as they look to steal a win on the road in the second-round series opener.

