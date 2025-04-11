The Warriors could have two vital role players back in the lineup Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Gary Payton II (right knee inflammation) and Quinten Post (illness), who missed the last two games, have been upgraded to questionable for the game at Moda Center.

Gary Payton II (right knee) and Quinten Post (illness) are both questionable for the Warriors tomorrow night in Portland @nbcswarriors.bsky.social — Dalton Johnson (@daltonjohnson.bsky.social) April 10, 2025 at 4:32 PM

Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a positive outlook on Payton and Post's availability while talking Thursday to Mark T. Willard and Dan Dibley on 95.7 The Game.

"We're hopeful," Kerr told Willard and Dibley. "They're both on the trip and we're hopeful that they will play. I thought Gary's absence was really big last night. We had a hard time staying in front of [guard Stephon] Castle, you know, when they went small and took [center Bismack] Biyombo out, it was basically 5-out. They had shooting everywhere and we really struggled staying in front of Castle, and that really caused a lot of the breakdowns that led to a lot of the threes.

"That's one of the reasons Gary is so crucial to us, his on-ball defense. You put him on the best ball handler, the point guard, and then at the other end, he's one of our best finishers as a roll man, as a dive man. He's a point guard on defense and a power forward on offense, as you guys know. We missed him last night.

"We missed Quinten's space, shooting with that second group that we start, or I shouldn't say second group, but top of the 2nd [quarter], top of the 4th [quarter] lineup that we've gotten very comfortable with. So, we miss those guys, but it's all part of it. Everybody has injuries and we needed to respond a little bit better and we just we didn't do it, but now we've got to respond again."

The Warriors blew out the floundering Phoenix Suns without Payton and Post on Tuesday night, but struggled in a devastating loss to the feisty San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

The loss dropped the Warriors to the Western Conference's No. 7 seed. If Golden State wants to avoid the play-in tournament, they'll need Payton and Post available for the final two regular-season games against the Blazers on Friday and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The Blazers will be short-handed for the game against the Warriors. Center Deandre Ayton, forward Jerami Grant, guard Scoot Henderson, guard Bryce McGowens, guard Anfernee Simons and center Robert Williams III are out, while forward Deni Avdija is doubtful and forward Shaedon Sharpe is questionable.

But if the Spurs game taught the Warriors anything, they can't overlook an opponent, no matter how many players that team is missing.

