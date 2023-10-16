How to watch Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area during 2023-24 season

The Golden State Warriors are ready to run it back with their Hall of Fame core.

But this time, they'll have another likely Hall of Fame player joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in the Bay.

Chris Paul highlighted the Warriors' key offseason acquisitions, with veterans in Rudy Gay, Dario Saric and Cory Joseph also in the fold.

Can Golden State win its eighth title in franchise history in 2023-24?

Here's how you can tune into Warriors games on NBC Sports Bay Area all season long in their quest:

How to watch Warriors games on NBC Sports Bay Area

All local Warriors games will air on NBC Sports Bay Area during the 2023-24 season.

You can find the Warriors' full schedule here.

How to stream Warriors games on NBC Sports Bay Area

Fans can stream local Warriors games on NBC.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors broadcast team

For the 28th consecutive season, Bob Fitzgerald will serve as the television voice on NBC Sports Bay Area. Joining Fitzgerald is former Warrior Kelenna Azubuike, who will serve as an analyst for the fifth straight year.

NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors Pregame and Postgame Live

Warriors Pregame Live and Warriors Postgame Live will be led by host Bonta Hill, with Chris Mullin, Dorell Wright and Festus Ezeli as analysts.

Dubs Talk Live with Kerith Burke and Monte Poole will follow Warriors Postgame Live.