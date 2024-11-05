Moody doesn't rule out return from injury for 49ers-Bucs game

SANTA CLARA — Nearly a month after Jake Moody was sidelined by a high ankle sprain in Week 5, the 49ers kicker made his return to the practice field Monday.

Moody injured his ankle trying to make a tackle on a kickoff return after coverage broke down, and explained that the result of the awkward tackle could have been a lot worse.

“I’ve had people, medical people, saying that from how bad it looked, they are pretty surprised that it was just what it was, and it wasn’t anything worse,” Moody said, before adding with a laugh, “I’m glad to hear that, and hopefully I won’t be put in that situation again. And I’ll learn how to tackle better.”

The 49ers have missed Moody on the field, especially his leg strength on kickoffs. Moody is known for his ability to send kickoffs deep into the end zone, preventing a return.

“A lot of PT, a lot of treatment with the med staff,” Moody explained regarding his recovery. “I’m slowly owning my way back to on the field stuff. I’m just progressing, making sure I’m doing all the steps needed, not rushing straight back into it, just taking one step at a time.”

The 49ers have had to do without their 2023 third-round draft pick and the kicker who replaced him. Matthew Wright, who was signed to step in while Moody recovered, was placed on IR with a separated shoulder and back injuries the following week, also sustained while making a tackle on a return.

The team signed Anders Carlson in Week 7, who has been efficient at field goals (5-for-5) and extra points (3-for-4) with San Francisco but does not have the leg strength that Moody is known for.

Moody believes it is probably better that he injured the ankle of his kicking leg versus the planting foot, which could help his return come sooner rather than later.

“I would say so,” Moody said. “Just the amount of pressure and force that goes into your plant foot when you’re planting, especially on kickoffs, that might be a little more difficult to recover from, to build that strength back up, so the fact that it is my kicking foot is probably a better thing."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As far as if Moody will return Sunday when the 49ers travel to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he wouldn’t confirm but offered a positive reply.

“There’s always a chance,” Moody said.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast