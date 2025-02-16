Grizzlies' Jackson Jr. had hilarious Draymond phone call before draft

Draymond Green never will shy away from an opportunity to speak his mind.

The Warriors forward is one of the most outspoken players in the NBA, and Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. found that out before he entered the league.

Jackson Jr. sat down with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks for an interview at NBA All-Star Weekend, where he discussed a surprise phone call he received from his fellow Michigan State alum when he was deciding whether to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft.

"Obviously, coach [Tom] Izzo is the GOAT, and he had just kind of laughed at my face when I told him I wanted to stay in school," Jackson Jr. told Rooks. "Laughed hard, too.

"And then I went to my house, and I still kind of was on the fence in my head. But I guess he gave Draymond my number, and I've never really known this guy. And he kind of just calls me, doesn't even introduce himself, and he's just like 'What the f--k are you doing? Are you serious?' I'm like, 'Hello?' and he's like, 'How high do you want to go, man?' And I start picking up on the voice, I said, 'Bro, I just like it here.' [He says] 'It doesn't matter what you want to do, man ...'

Green certainly found a way to get his point across.

"I just remember he was talking so loud I had to put it on speaker and [move the phone] away from me," Jackson Jr. added. "I'm just like, 'Dang, bro. He's kind of on my ass.' I don't think he had many positives about other things to say, I think we just got off the phone after that."

Jackson Jr., who ultimately declared for the draft and was selected by Memphis with the No. 4 pick, was asked if Green's phone call had any influence on his decision.

"No," Jackson Jr. said in a deadpan tone.

The decision to go pro certainly was the correct call for the now-two-time All-Star and 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year, who is enjoying a breakout 2024-25 season, averaging 23 points, 6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 49.5-percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range.

Unfortunately for Green, he receives no credit.

