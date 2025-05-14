Steph, Draymond send Tatum inspiring message after Achilles surgery

The NBA world has taken turns sending well-wishes to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum after he suffered a ruptured right Achilles in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

And after Tatum posted an update to his Instagram stating that he successfully underwent surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles, Warriors stars shared some heartfelt words to the 27-year-old.

"Get right big fella," Steph Curry commented.

"As the story is told, it gets greater and greater brother," Draymond Green wrote. "The bounce back will be more than amazing my dawg!"

Tatum sustained the non-contact injury late in the fourth quarter of Boston's loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Boston, who fell to 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, said Tatum's surgery was a success and that no timetable for his return immediately was available.

Tatum was in the middle of one of the best playoff performances of his career, scoring 42 points on 16-of-28 shooting before the injury. After a dramatic collapse to the floor, Tatum was helped off the court, and cameras later showed him being taken to the locker room in a wheelchair while covering the emotions on his face with a towel.

Achilles injuries certainly hit close to home for Curry and Green, as their forever Warrior teammate Klay Thompson suffered a ruptured right Achilles in November 2020 as part of back-to-back heartbreaking injuries.

Tatum, at age 27 and closing out Year 8 in the league, certainly hopes to return to his All-NBA form upon his return.

