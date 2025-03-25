All eyes on Butler vs. Wiggins matchup in Warriors-Heat game

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Dalton Johnson and Zena Keita at 1 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Though Jimmy Butler III, in his second month with the Warriors after five years with the Heat, downplays the possibilities of getting emotional upon returning to Miami, his desire to win will be loud even if unheard.

On the other side is Andrew Wiggins, in his second month with the Heat after five years with the Warriors. He’s a low-key presence, easygoing and laconic. He speaks with his talent, his latest statement being a 42-point masterpiece on Sunday.

Butler and Wiggins will see plenty of each other partly because they were traded for each other last month but mostly because they will be playing the same position when the ball goes up Tuesday night at Kaseya Center. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 3:30 p.m. with Warriors Pregame Live, with tipoff scheduled for 4:30.

There is no doubt that each wants to pin a defeat on his former team, but Butler would seem to have the higher incentive.

The Warriors (41-30) are in sixth place, locked in a riveting battle for playoff position in the rigorous Western Conference. It’s cutthroat time for Golden State, which will spend the final three weeks of the regular season fighting to remain in the top six, thereby avoiding the dreaded Play-In Tournament.

The Heat (30-41) are 10th in the East, securely in the Play-In Tournament with practically zero chance of rising above it or tumbling below it.

Though Butler and Wiggins have very different personalities, they have in common an immense sense of pride. And it’s evident that Butler so far has done more for the Warriors than Wiggins has for the Heat.

Butler has played in 19 of 20 games for the Warriors since being acquired at the Feb. 6 trade deadline. His individual per-game numbers – 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 steals – don’t shout yet his positive impact has been both tangible and intangible. The Warriors are 16-4 since his arrival and their metrics have taken an appreciable leap.

Asked recently about Butler’s influence, Kerr immediately cited his intellect.

“IQ,” he said. “Basketball IQ, toughness, competitiveness. Those are the marks of great players. And when you happen to have that package in a body like his, with that kind of strength, it all makes sense. The game makes sense to Jimmy and when he's on the floor that translates to other guys.”

Wiggins was having a solid season with Golden State but his time in Miami has been limited due to illness and a couple minor injuries. He has missed eight of 21 games and is averaging 21 points and 3.9 rebounds. The Heat is 5-16 since Wiggins arrived, but he was fantastic in successive games last weekend, scoring 72 points on 76.5-percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent from deep.

Can Butler slow Wiggins’ sudden momentum? Can Wiggins keep Butler out of his comfort zone, aka the free throw line? The answers could dictate the outcome.

