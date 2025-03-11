Butler hilariously roasts Hield after Warriors teammate's compliment

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Bonta Hill and Monte Poole at 4 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Jimmy Butler has brought immaculate vibes back into the Warriors' locker room since his early February arrival, even at the expense of a little roasting.

Buddy Hield was his latest target after a compliment cost the sharpshooter an on-the-spot spelling bee.

After Butler was informed that Hield called him a "connector," Butler joked that the media shouldn't "ever" listen to anything Hield says.

“He can’t even spell connector,” Butler said to reporters Monday.

And that was put to the test shortly after.

Hield later walked by and was asked by Butler to spell connector.

"Huh? Connector? Connect four?" Hield responded, as Butler urged him to try. "C-o-n."

Hield got through the first three letters before someone in the background blurted out the second "n" to try and help him.

"Oh, man. Don't help him!" Butler said. "Exactly my point. Y'all see that?"

Butler and Hield have exchanged friendly banter since the Warriors traded for the star forward on Feb. 5.

Not only has Butler helped Golden State on the hardwood, posting a 12-2 record since he first took the floor as a Warrior, but his presence off the court has brought fresh vibes and a new confidence to the team. Butler's latest performance, a triple-double in Golden State's 130-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, sparked the high praise from Hield.

"He's a connector on both ends," Hield told reporters at Chase Center. "He knows how to win, he knows how to play. He's aggressive on defense, he's a guy that's seen multiple schemes. He knows how to settle us down when we need a bucket.

"Like I said, he's a great connector on both ends and that's why he's here."

However, that might be the last time Hield gives Butler a compliment.

