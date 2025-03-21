Jimmy Butler

Hield jokingly gets revenge on Butler with hilarious postgame diss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Best friends or sworn enemies? Dub Nation might never know.

Regardless, Warriors teammates Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield have provided some hilarious postgame interactions since the six-time NBA All-Star arrived in Golden State via trade -- the latest coming after their team's 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday at Chase Center.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

After Butler's 16-point, 12-assist, 11-rebound triple-double, Hield took his chance to diss the forward's "fake ass" accomplishment after Butler went viral for trolling him earlier this month.

Boom, roasted. But it didn't stop there.

Later in Butler's presser, he got back at Hield by hating on the spelling of his name and telling him to go home.

Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler Mar 18

Playoff Jimmy makes early appearance for Warriors in win vs. Bucks

San Francisco Mar 19

Draymond Green teams up with East Bay restaurateurs to open new SF restaurant

The "feud" is all in good fun, of course, and Thursday wasn't the first time these two have gone at it.

Following the Warriors' 130-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on March 10, Butler joked that the media shouldn't "ever" listen to anything Hield says after it was revealed his teammate referred to him as a "connector." Coincidentally, Butler also recorded a triple-double in that game.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“He can’t even spell connector,” Butler joked before Hield was put to the test.

Butler certainly is enjoying himself with the Warriors, and it's clear Hield and Co. are happy to have him in the Bay.

Here's to hoping their comedic relief never goes away, win or lose.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Jimmy ButlerBuddy Hield
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us