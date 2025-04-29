Jimmy Butler

Butler reluctantly praises Hield, jokes he ‘stinks' after Game 4 win

By Joel Soria

The banter between Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield lives another day. 

Following the Warriors’ riveting Game 4 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night at Chase Center, Butler, who epically trolled Hield after Golden State’s Game 3 win on Saturday, doubled down on the playful shots towards his teammate. 

“I hate to give Buddy a compliment, so I’m not going to,” Butler jokes with reporters after Golden State’s 109-106 win

The banter’s difference this time, however, was that Butler begrudgingly praised Hield’s output in what was a tense Game 4. 

It didn’t last long, however.

“But, No. 7 on our team really brought the defensive mentality tonight, made some big shots and he stinks,” Butler joked. “I just got to add that.” 

After missing Game 3 with a pelvic contusion, Butler finished with a team-high 27 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field in 40 minutes. Hield, on the other hand, finished the night with 15 points and was a plus-17 in 30 minutes. 

Despite Hield’s positive impact on the floor, Butler, who is touted to have formed a Batman-Robin-esque duo with Steph Curry, playfully denied his role as Alfred Pennyworth.

And instead, Butler facetiously linked a famous villain character to his 32-year-old teammate. 

"No, that is not the right answer," Butler quipped to a reporter, who claimed Hield was most relatable to Alfred. "Buddy is not in this. Buddy is the Joker."

Although it's not a Batman-Robin duo, Butler and Hield, jokes aide, are a tandem to fear.

Bromances run deep, after all.

