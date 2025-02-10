How Butler made Warriors franchise history in stellar debut

Jimmy Butler didn't waste any time making an impact in his Warriors debut.

The 35-year-old star made franchise history by making the most free throws (11) in a Warriors debut while helping erase a 24-point second-half deficit in Saturday's 132-111 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Getting buckets up and slowing the game down.



With 11 tonight, Jimmy Butler has the most free throws made in a Warriors debut 👏 pic.twitter.com/9iuPX8rbb6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 9, 2025

Butler scored 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting, knocking down 11 of his 13 attempts from the free-throw line in Golden State's thrilling comeback win over Chicago.

It was clear Butler's energy provided a much-needed boost to Steph Curry and the Warriors, with the superstar point guard erupting for a 24-point third quarter to spark an improbable win.

After Saturday's debut, Butler spoke about his fit alongside Curry, and how he believes the pair of NBA All-Stars will compliment each other.

“They say opposites attract in a lot of ways in life,” Butler said. “I don’t think I could be a better complement to him, and vice versa, in the sense that they’re not leaving him – ever. Probably two people will never leave him, so there’s so much space for everybody else. I get the easy job playing 1-on-1 where I’m playing so much in space. And then everybody’s looking for him and looking for him and looking to get him open.

“At the same time, he’s looking for everybody else. It’s so great to play with somebody like that.”

Butler and Curry still have a long way to go to get the Warriors to where they want to go, but Saturday's debut offered a glimpse of what can be possible as Golden State seeks to make a deep run in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast