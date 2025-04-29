Butler has blunt Brooks admission after heated Warriors-Rockets Game 4

Jimmy Butler

Warriors superstar Jimmy Butler wants to make one thing clear: he and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks are not buddies.

After the 109-106 Golden State win in Game 4 of the Western Conference playoffs, Butler was asked if he and Brooks were having fun during the game, a notion the 35-year-old instantly dismissed.

"No, we're not having fun," Butler said. "Get me on the record with this: I don't like Dillon Brooks. We're never having fun. I'm a fierce competitor. He's a fierce competitor. There ain't nothing fun about that."

Game 4 was emblematic of the series up until this point: a brutal slugfest with both teams attempting to break the other mentally and physically. Technical and flagrant fouls abounded as longtime Warriors foe Brooks sparred with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Butler. The Rockets played their typical rough-and-tumble style, contesting every shot and pestering the Warriors at every turn.

Butler returned from a one-game absence and gutted things out, performing masterfully down the stretch despite reeling from a painful pelvic contusion sustained in Game 2. Thanks to his gritty performance and another vintage defensive effort from Green, Golden State pulled out the win to go up 3-1 on Houston in the best-of-seven first-round series.

With a must-win Game 5 looming for Houston on its home court, expect Brooks and Butler to continue their fierce competition. And even if they might crack a smile or two while battling it out, remember: they’re not playing around.

