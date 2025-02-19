What Butler respects most about Draymond since joining Warriors

While the NBA world descended on the Bay Area for All-Star weekend, new Warriors wing Jimmy Butler got as far away as possible from San Francisco.

Butler, acquired before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, immediately hopped on a plane headed for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He also traveled to Doha in Qatar, where he played tennis with four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The 35-year-old Butler immersed himself in the culture while marketing his "Big Face Coffee" brand.

Before heading back to the Bay Area, Butler stopped by Virgin Radio Dubai's "The Kris Fade Show" for a quick interview, where he was asked about his move from Florida to California.

"I think my pockets [are] going to feel it from the taxes ... the taxes were great in Miami, but I'm so happy over there [in Golden State]," Butler told hosts Kris Fade, Priti Malik and Big Rossi. "Organization's top notch. Obviously, I get to play with Steph [Curry]. I'm a fan of him, just like 99.9 percent of the world. And a chance of winning a championship. What more can you ask for?"

When Draymond Green's name was mentioned, Butler excitedly interjected.

"And Draymond's on the team," Butler said. "Me and Draymond get along quite well, play a lot of dominoes. He's the best and you don't realize how great he is until you actually get on his team and how smart and how he'll do anything to win, and I respect that the most out of anything. It's all about winning all the time with that dude, and I'm learning."

The Warriors hope Butler's addition gives them a shot to win an NBA championship this season, something Green guaranteed would happen while covering this past weekend's All-Star Game for TNT.

While Curry and Green have won four NBA titles, Butler still is seeking his first despite two NBA Finals appearances.

If Butler captures that elusive championship, he made a promise to Fade and his co-hosts.

"Whenever I get the trophy [and] I get my ring, I'm coming back here," Butler said. "In this very seat, so, remember that. I'll be right back."

Butler might have to jump on another 15-hour flight to Dubai if the Warriors make good on Green's guarantee.

