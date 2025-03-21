What Butler yelled at Draymond after clutch block in Warriors' win

While Draymond Green typically authors the Warriors' defensive heroics, Jimmy Butler couldn't pass up an opportunity to remind his Golden State teammate he can do it too.

Butler delivered the play of the game with a clutch block in the final minute of the Warriors' 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, racing over to Green where the two shared a brief exchange before joining in celebration.

So what exactly did Butler tell the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year?

"I can do that too," Butler told reporters when asked what he told Green following the block. "Like I always say, I respect Draymond so much. I definitely respect him because he took 14 [3-pointers] tonight. I love that. He'll do anything to make sure this squad gets a dub. Whatever you ask him to do, he's willing to do that. So, I'm glad I can follow suit in that sometimes."

DID WE JUST BECOME BEST FRIENDS!? pic.twitter.com/00qEcbxtwG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2025

Butler's heroics helped stave off a gritty effort from a scrappy Raptors team, propelling the Warriors to a 6-1 homestand as Golden State continues to rack up wins after the addition of its new star wing.

JIMMY BUTLER CLUTCH BLOCK 🚫pic.twitter.com/YFGOJKlSlz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2025

Butler and Green form a dynamic defensive duo that inspires plenty of confidence moving forward as Golden State seeks to make a deep NBA playoff run.

