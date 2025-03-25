Kerr likens Warriors' Butler-Draymond duo to Jordan and Pippen

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Dalton Johnson and Zena Keita at 1 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

When discussing iconic NBA duos, there is one that stands out above the rest. Analysts and fans oftentimes use it as the most complimentary comparison for two teammates, but rarely are any two players worthy of it.

Warriors forwards Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, however, are worthy of it in coach Steve Kerr's eyes.

Golden State's coach spoke to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk for a recent story about the Butler and Green duo, and offered a high-profile comparison for the two Warriors teammates' defensive acumen.

"[Scottie] Pippen and [Michael] Jordan," Kerr told ESPN of his comparison for Butler and Green. "Just incredible intelligence and athleticism combined with versatility. There's definitely some of that."

Of course, Kerr is speaking about the duo's defensive partnership, not their overall games. However, in terms of NBA comparisons, that's about as good as it gets.

The Warriors are 16-4 overall since Butler first took the court for Golden State on Feb. 8, and his impact has been felt both offensively and defensively.

With the Warriors (41-30) hoping to make another championship run this season, Kerr certainly hopes the Butler-Green duo can have a familiar Jordan-Pippin-like impact in the playoffs.

