Warriors-76ers outcome will come down to defensive matchup on Maxey

Coming out of the NBA All-Star break, the Warriors realized any hope for resurgence would require several fixes, none more critical than their point-of-attack defense.

Four games later, all signs indicate repair. The trio led by Brandin Podziemski, with Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green providing support, has cooled every point guard they’ve faced.

They’ll see one of the best in the league Saturday in Philadelphia, where the Warriors confront Tyrese Maxey. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 4:30 with Warriors Pregame, with Warriors Postgame immediately following the ABC telecast. Tipoff at Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 5:40.

The last four lead guards to face Golden State (32-27) averaged 14.3 points per game on 43.4-percent shooting from the field. None scored more than the 17 points by Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving on Feb. 23 – 11 days after he torched the Warriors for 42.

Maxey, nearly as dangerous as Irving, has been the lone bright spot for the 76ers (20-38). With seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid out for the season and Paul George inconsistent when available, Philadelphia has lost nine consecutive games and is on track for its worst season since 2016-17, when it finished 28-54 at the end of the “The Process” era.

Yet, Maxey demands attention. He’s averaging 27.2 points per game, fifth in the league and third among guards, behind Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards. He’s shooting 44.5 percent from the field, including 34.1 from distance and 87.8 percent from the line. Maxey has scored 30 or more points in 22 games this season.

Podziemski has done a solid job of staying in front of ballhandlers by taking away their pet moves and making them uncomfortable. Moreover, he’s no longer panicking – and committing costly reach fouls – that cause a loss of containment.

That is a direct result of knowing Green and Butler are behind him. It’s a matter of trust, which allows Podziemski to play with a higher level of confidence. He’s even taking a few calculated risks because he’s secure in his support.

With Butler listed as questionable with mid-back spasms, there is a chance the Warriors will have to temporarily abandon the starting lineup that his won five consecutive games. One possibility is center Quinten Post making his first start since Feb. 12, in which case Green would slide over to power forward, with Moses Moody dropping to small forward.

Though Kelly Oubre Jr. and George are scoring threats in Philly’s offense, Maxey is the engine. Contain him and Golden State likely achieves its first six-game win streak this season.

