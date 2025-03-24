Jimmy Butler

Watch Heat fans chase after Butler following Warriors practice

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wherever Jimmy Butler goes in public, a crowd eventually might follow.

Similar to new Warriors teammate Steph Curry, Butler is one of the more recognizable players in today's NBA, and after Golden State's practice on Monday at Barry University in Miami ahead of Tuesday's game against the Heat, Butler was reminded of his stardom when a crowd of fans chased after him as he walked from the gym to a nearby car.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The fans then surrounded the car and took selfies, presumably with Butler through the window, before clearing out as the Warriors star's car drove away.

While the majority of fans in the video were not wearing any team gear, it's fair to assume a large portion of them are Heat fans.

Butler spent five-plus seasons in Miami, leading the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances (2020, 2023) in four years, and clearly still has many fans in the area despite his rocky departure.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Golden State Warriors

Warriors Injury Update 3 hours ago

Steph officially listed as questionable for Warriors-Heat game

Jimmy Butler 4 hours ago

Kerr had two non-negotiables for Butler after Warriors' trade

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Jimmy Butler
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us