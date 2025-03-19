Butler makes Warriors history as fastest player to hit stat benchmark

Jimmy Butler nearly recorded his second triple-double as a Warrior while leading Golden State to a 104-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at Chase Center.

On a night when Steph Curry sat out for some needed rest, Butler filled up the stat sheet with 24 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

Not only was Butler's performance critical to getting the Warriors a bounce-back win, but it also put him in the franchise record books.

The veteran forward needed just 17 games to reach both 100 rebounds and 100 assists in a Golden State uniform, which is the fastest mark in the franchise's storied history, according to StatMamba.

Jimmy Butler is the fastest player in Warriors franchise history to record 100+ REB & 100+ AST. pic.twitter.com/G71cb3IItL — StatMamba (@StatMamba) March 19, 2025

In those 17 games, Butler has helped his new team to a red-hot 15-2 record and a much-improved NBA playoffs outlook.

With Curry absent, the Warriors especially relied on the six-time All-Star down the stretch to carry their offense.

In the fourth quarter alone, Butler recorded nine points, four assists and three rebounds to help stave off a Bucks squad that went on a huge run to start the second half. His witty drawn foul on a 3-point attempt at the end of the third quarter -- he converted all three free throws -- restored Golden State's lead for good.

With the Western Conference standings crowded, the Warriors wouldn't mind another 100 rebounds and assists from Butler over their last 13 regular-season games.

