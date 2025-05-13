ESPN analyst blasts Butler for underwhelming Game 4 vs. T-wolves

Jay Williams did not hold back his criticism of Jimmy Butler’s performance in the Warriors' 117-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The ESPN analyst expressed his dismay that Butler was a non-factor offensively for most of the game.

“I don’t even know what to say about this one,” Williams said Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “This is crazy. I mean, this is why Jimmy Butler was brought to Golden State, for moments like this.

“And what did we see [in Game 3]? We saw Jimmy Butler, the pace was incredible. My man took 23 shots. He was hunting his shots. There was nothing that was calculated about the way he was playing. He had to let loose, he had to be aggressive. Because that gave his team the best opportunity to win. Nine shots in 34 minutes [in Game 4] to me feels like you aren’t the aggressive Jimmy Butler. It feels like you’re not even really on the court.”

"Where are you? What is happening in this game where I need you to be HIM?"



Butler’s ineffectiveness doomed the Warriors to another crushing loss. The team was unable to respond to Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle's scoring barrage, particularly during a backbreaking third quarter that saw Minnesota outscore Golden State by 22 points.

The Warriors have looked frazzled on offense since Steph Curry left Game 1 with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. For Williams, this was the time for Butler to step up and become the hero of Game 4, even if he was feeling the cumulative fatigue of the NBA playoffs.

“Now I know what people can say, ‘we might be tired,’ I don’t need to hear any of that,” Williams said. “This is a game that is molded perfectly for Jimmy Butler to show up. And for nine shots, that’s not a sign of someone showing up when a team needs him to be aggressive offensively.”

Now the Warriors are facing a 3-1 deficit in the series, and they likely will be without Curry for Game 5. Unless Butler can figure out how to be the dominant player on the court, Golden State is headed for an early postseason exit at the hands of the Timberwolves.

