SAN FRANCISCO – When a desperation heave by Houston’s Fred VanVleet, who couldn’t miss most of the night, went awry at the buzzer, the Warriors rejoiced with celebratory roars, high-fives and flying chest bumps.

Most of the Warriors, that is. Not Jimmy Butler III, who secured this 109-106 Game 4 victory Monday night by scoring Golden State’s final seven points and grabbing the most majestic and essential rebound of the series.

Nobody dared slam into Butler because everyone inside Chase Center knew that would be the most foolish moment on a night when foolishness was splattered all over the floor.

Butler was limited to understated satisfaction – with the tiniest trickle of a grin while limping triumphantly off the court – for a good reason. He’d spent part of his terrific second half clutching that bruised pelvis that kept him out of Game 3 and didn’t receive medical clearance until about an hour before tipoff.

“We had to have him,” coach Steve Kerr said. “If this were the regular season, he'd probably miss another week or two. But it's the playoffs. He's Jimmy Butler, so . . . this is what he does.”

Butler’s final few minutes were straight from the fantasies of everyone in the Warriors’ orbit, from CEO Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy, who acquired Butler in February at a steep financial cost, to every player, coach, marketing associate and card-carrying member of Dub Nation.

A driving layup to give the Warriors a 104-101 lead with 2:12 remaining. Three free throws to give them a 107-106 lead with 58.7 seconds remaining. And The Rebound, a soaring snag that led to a foul that sent Butler to the line for the game-clinching free throws with four seconds left.

“First three quarters he couldn't move,” Draymond Green said of Butler. “Yet he never complained. He stuck with it. I think what was most important, when the time was right, everybody on our side looked to get him the ball. When you get him the ball, he made great things happen for himself or for others. It was huge.

“I think my favorite play was the last rebound. I looked up, I thought it was (Jonathan) Kuminga out there flying. It was Jimmy.”

Jimmy with the pelvic bruise. Jimmy, whose discomfort was obvious. Jimmy, who, no matter his pain, couldn’t stomach the idea of missing another playoff game.

Butler ignored his pain and chased that rebound with the conviction of a man who would not be denied. Didn’t matter that his barrier was Houston’s massive Steven Adams, four inches taller, 35 pounds heavier, one of the best offensive rebounders in the league.

Green had forced a miss from Alperen Şengun, and an offensive rebound with 6.4 seconds remaining would have meant another shot for the Rockets, who trailed 107-106.

“I saw that I wasn't battling with Adams the last play, so I was able to go up there and be a semi-athlete,” Butler said. “But I wanted the rebound. I told Dray, if you get a stop, I will get the rebound. He got the stop, and I got the rebound.”

Butler scored a team-high 27 points, 23 of which came after halftime and 14 of which came in the fourth quarter – representing most of Golden State’s 27 points – during which he played all 12 minutes.

“I thought it was winning time,” Butler said. “Doing certain things that the team needed me to do to go out there and help win finally. I started moving a little bit better.”

Butler acknowledged that he received extra motivation from the verbal volleys from Houston’s Dillon Brooks. The two sparred most of the night, barking at each other and bumping with each other. That’s typical of Brooks, but it backfired, putting the Rockets one game away from elimination.

“No, we're not having fun,” Butler said. “Give me this: I don't like Dillon Brooks. We're never having fun. I'm a fierce competitor. He's a fierce competitor. There ain't nothing fun about that.”

The fun came at the final buzzer. Butler enjoyed it, but not nearly as rambunctiously as his teammates.

