Report: Warriors have ‘belief' Butler will return for Game 4

Despite star forward Jimmy Butler missing Game 3 due to a left pelvic contusion, the Warriors still found a way to grab a pivotal 104-93 win on Saturday night and take a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets.

Now, Golden State believes that their marquee midseason addition will return to action in Monday's Game 4, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported after Saturday's game.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Jimmy Butler worked out on the practice court pregame, per source. Medical team held him out to give body two more days to heal, but there’s a belief he will be back for Game 4 on Monday night with the Warriors searching for 3-1 series lead over the Rockets. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 27, 2025

Butler suffered his injury in the first quarter of the Warriors' Game 2 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday night. He initially was listed as questionable for Game 3 after two off days to rest, but Butler eventually was ruled out around an hour before tip-off.

The six-time NBA All-Star sustained "significant swelling" and had limited mobility, according to a report by ESPN's Shams Charania, so an extra 48 hours of rest could be the difference in Butler's recovery.

"Playoff Jimmy" tallied an impressive statline of 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in the Warriors' Game 1 win, so Butler's return would be welcomed amid a tense, hard-fought series.

Tip-off for Game 4 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday night at Chase Center, with "Warriors Pregame Live" airing from Thrive City starting at 6 p.m on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast