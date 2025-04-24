Warriors Injury Update

Jimmy Butler ruled out of Warriors-Rockets with pelvis contusion after hard fall

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Forward Jimmy Butler has been ruled out of the Warriors' game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night due to a pelvis contusion after a scary fall to the Toyota Center floor.

Butler will undergo an MRI on Thursday, the Warriors announced.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Butler was undercut by Rockets guard Amen Thompson while attempting to rebound a missed shot.

Butler remained down for a minute before getting back to his feet, walking to the other end of the court to shoot the two free throws.

After Butler split the free throws, he stayed in the game for a few possessions before leaving and limping to the locker room.

Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler

Why Warriors must heed Riley's warning to win series vs. Rockets

Joe Lacob

Warriors voted best NBA organization in anonymous player survey

The Warriors ruled Butler out midway through the second quarter.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

With Butler in the locker room and guard Brandin Podziemski battling through an illness, coach Steve Kerr put Jonathan Kuminga into the game.

Kuminga hasn't played in the Warriors' last three games, but in an emergency, coach Steve Kerr turned to the fourth-year NBA forward.

Butler scored three points and grabbed two rebounds in eight minutes before exiting.

The Warriors have to hope that Butler is available for Game 3 against the Rockets on Saturday night at Chase Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Warriors Injury UpdateJimmy ButlerJonathan Kuminga
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us