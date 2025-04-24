Butler's agent sends cryptic message about Warriors star's health

The Warriors' season could be at risk with Jimmy Butler's status up in the air after suffering a pelvis contusion on a hard fall Wednesday night in Game 2 of their first-round Western Conference playoff matchup with the Houston Rockets.

But a recent text from the star forward's agent could be a sign of optimism.

"There is some hope, though," NBA insider Marc Spears shared Thursday on ESPN's "NBA Today." "Bernie Lee, Jimmy Butler's agent, texted me saying, 'Pray for the bear.' That tells me that's some optimism for Jimmy."

"Bernie Lee, Jimmy Butler's agent texts me saying, 'Pray for the bear.'"@MarcJSpears says Jonathan Kuminga needs to be ready for Warriors-Rockets Game 3, but has "optimism" for Butler's injury status 👀 pic.twitter.com/YvZbLL4gQS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 24, 2025

The coded message could be interpreted in several ways, but Spears views it positively.

Butler is expected to undergo an MRI at some point Thursday, as Dub Nation patiently waits for the Warriors to share those results.

The 35-year-old hit the ground hard after going up for a rebound and being undercut by Amen Thompson late in the first quarter of Wednesday's 109-94 loss. He remained on the floor for a while before getting up and walking to the other end of the floor to shoot free throws.

Jimmy Butler hit the ground hard after being undercut by Amen Thompson 😳 pic.twitter.com/Icd2wBF50U — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 24, 2025

Butler remained in the game for a few possessions before heading to the locker room and ultimately being ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He sustained a similar injury during the 2023 Eastern Conference playoffs when he was a member of the Miami Heat. And as one fan pointed out on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Butler finished that series against the Milwaukee Bucks with 56 points in Game 4 and 42 in Game 5 to win the series. Oh, the Heat also went to the NBA Finals that year.

The Warriors have two days off before Game 3 on Saturday. Game 4 is set for Monday.

Golden State became a new team when Butler was traded to the Warriors in early February. It's evident they'll need their six-time NBA All-Star in the mix of things to keep their championship aspirations alive. And Lee's text message could signal some hope.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast