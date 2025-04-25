Warriors forward Jimmy Butler avoided a major injury, but his status for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets is in question.

Butler sustained a deep glute muscle contusion and his availability for Saturday's game at Chase Center is in "serious jeopardy," ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday night, citing league sources.

Golden State's Jimmy Butler has been diagnosed with a deep glute muscle contusion and his status for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets is in serious jeopardy, league sources tell ESPN. This is best case because MRI showed Butler avoided any fracture or structural damage. pic.twitter.com/nTEjv4QKp7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 25, 2025

Charania reported that Butler's MRI revealed no pelvic fractures or structural damage.

Butler sustained the injury late in the first quarter of the Warriors' Game 2 loss to the Rockets and was ruled out midway through the second quarter with a pelvis contusion.

Though it seems Butler will miss Saturday's pivotal swing game, his agent, Bernie Lee, texted ESPN's Marc J. Spears with a cryptic message.

"There is some hope, though," Spears shared Thursday on ESPN's "NBA Today." "Bernie Lee, Jimmy Butler's agent, texted me saying, 'Pray for the bear.' That tells me that's some optimism for Jimmy."

If Butler misses Saturday's game, the Warriors have to hope that it's a one-game absence and he's able to return for Monday's Game 4.

