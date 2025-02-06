What jersey number Butler reportedly will wear with Warriors

The newest Warrior is making himself at home presumably before even arriving in the Bay.

Six-time NBA All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, who reportedly is Golden State-bound after being traded by the Miami Heat as part of a massive four-team deal, has settled on a jersey number for his new gold-blooded threads.

And, spoiler alert: Butler will not wear No. 22 as he did in Miami; it’s unknown if that fact is because of something Andrew Wiggins-related, as the fan favorite wore No. 22 during his six-season tenure with Golden State before being traded to the Heat on Wednesday night.

Butler will wear No. 10 during the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season with the Warriors, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources: Jimmy Butler, the newest member of the Golden State Warriors, will wear No. 10. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2025

The reasoning behind Butler’s jersey number is unknown thus far. However, Butler is close friends with Brazilian soccer sensation Neymar, who sports No. 10 for his national team.

Nevertheless, Butler joins an interesting group of Warriors who previously have donned No. 10:

Joe Fulks (1947-1954), Adrian Smith (1970-1971), Charles Johnson (1973-1978), Jo Jo White (1979-1980), Joe Hassett (1982-1983), Perry Moss (1987), Dirk Minniefield (1988), Manute Bol (1989-1990), Tim Hardaway (1991-1996), Mookie Blaylock (2000-2002), Mike Dunleavy (2003), Speedy Claxton (2004-2005), David Lee (2011-2015), Jacob Evans (2019-2020), Dragan Bender (2020), Brad Wanamaker (2021) and Ty Jerome (2023).

One of the many names listed is Dunleavy, the Warriors’ current general manager. Fitting.

Dub Nation hoped and hoped Golden State would make a splash before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline -- and boy, did they.

Butler’s No. 10 jersey might be a minuscule anecdote of the saga that landed him in San Francisco. However, if the Warriors’ gamble ultimately works out, the No. 10 jersey will become legendary.

