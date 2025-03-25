Why Kerr anticipates ‘heated atmosphere' for Butler's Miami return

Jimmy Butler's return to Miami might get a little ... heated.

At least that's what Warriors coach Steve Kerr anticipates for Golden State's matchup against the Heat on Monday at Kaseya Center.

"I haven't talked to him about it," Kerr said Monday on 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs." " ... Tomorrow will be a heated atmosphere, no pun intended. He was such an amazing player for this franchise and meant so much to the fans. I think it'll be very emotional for him, for a lot of people.

"But Jimmy's an incredible competitor. That's the main thing I've learned about him. I know he's going to go out there and compete like crazy and get through it fine. Hopefully, we can get back on track here."

It will be Butler's first trip to Miami since the blockbuster deal that brought the six-time NBA All-Star to Golden State at last month's NBA trade deadline.

Despite Butler bringing the organization much success, including leading the team to the playoffs five times and two NBA Finals appearances, the last few months of his Heat tenure were filled with drama and nonstop headlines that led to his eventual departure.

Nonetheless, he's made it clear that he has a lot of love for the fans and city -- even from afar.

"We had a practice today and he's been here the last couple of days," Kerr said. "He's got a lot of people here who he's connecting with. I think he's enjoying being back."

At the end of the day, though, Butler is one of the most competitive guys in the league. And while he might be enjoying mingling and catching up with old friends, once tip-off begins at 4 p.m. PT Tuesday, his focus purely will be on basketball and getting a dub for the Warriors.

