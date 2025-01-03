Butler admits he probably can't rekindle joy with Heat, hints at trade

Miami Heat president Pat Riley said on Dec. 26 that the team won't trade Jimmy Butler, but the star forward isn't having it.

And the Warriors' ears might have perked up.

After scoring just six points in 27 minutes of action in the Heat's 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night at Kaseya Center, Butler had a matter-of-fact press conference with reporters where he talked about his current role and what he wants to see happen to fix the issues.

"What do I want to see happen?" Butler said (h/t Locked On Heat reporter Wes Goldberg). "I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball and wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon. But I want to get my joy back. I'm happy here, off the court, but I want to be back to somewhere dominant. I want to hoop. I want to help this team. Right now, I'm not doing that."

Butler was then asked if he can get his joy back on the court in Miami.

"Probably not," Butler said.

Jimmy Butler with an extremely candid media session.



Said he wants his joy back on the court.



Asked if he can find that joy here, he replied "Probably not." pic.twitter.com/AwSLbstr4W — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) January 3, 2025

A short time later, ESPN's Shams Charania reported, citing league sources, that Butler has indicated to the Heat that he wants them to deal him before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Charania also reported, citing sources, that Butler won't give the Heat a list of preferred teams.

Clearly Butler wants out, and he doesn't really care where he goes.

The latest Butler drama comes a week after Riley put out a statement making it clear he has no intention of trading the six-time NBA All-Star.

But Butler has been unhappy all season, and with the Feb. 6 trade deadline just over a month away, his latest comments might force Riley and the Heat to do something they don't want to do.

