Warriors newcomer Butler reveals unfortunate regret from Heat exit

Jimmy Butler has one regret from his contentious breakup with the Miami Heat.

And no, it has nothing to do with basketball.

“Only one,” Butler told reporters on Thursday at his Warriors introductory press conference. “I just opened my coffee shop in Miami and can’t go there anymore.”

After a well-documented fallout with the Heat and a trade standoff with Golden State, Butler set his differences aside, agreeing to a two-year contract extension with the Warriors that takes him through the 2026-27 NBA season after being dealt to Golden State at the deadline.

On the court, it aligns him with franchise guard Steph Curry, who also is under contract with Golden State through the 2026-27 season.

Off the court, it gives him enough time to bring his signature coffee shop to the west coast.

“So, we’re going to have to figure out a way to get one in San [Francisco],” Butler quipped.

Butler, a six-time All-Star, led the Heat to the NBA Finals twice in his five years in Miami and made it to the Eastern Conference finals three times.

But this season alone, the Heat suspended Butler on two separate occasions, with the latter for an indefinite period of time, after the 35-year-old violated numerous team rules.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In 25 games played this season, Butler is averaging 17 points per game, his lowest total since the 2013-14 season, with 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Surely, a successful stint in the Bay will not only bring much-needed joy to Dub Nation but also improve the odds of Butler’s coffee making it to the other side of the country.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast