Charania: Butler feels Warriors franchise better than previous teams

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Zena Keita and Monte Poole at 4 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

It appears Jimmy Butler quickly is adapting to his new home since being traded to the Warriors less than three weeks ago.

And despite playing just six games with Golden State, he already feels strongly about the Warriors organization.

Butler, who has played for five teams, including Golden State, believes the Warriors are "better than any other organization he's been a part of," ESPN's Shams Charania revealed Sunday on "NBA Countdown."

The six-time NBA All-Star was selected by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft, where he spent the first six seasons of his career. He then spent brief stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers before landing in Miami, where he spent six seasons with the Heat.

"I'm telling you it's different this time," Charania said. "I haven't sensed the same feeling he's had when he went to Philly, when he went to Miami. This is different for Jimmy Butler going to Golden State. He's staying late for shootaround. He's staying late for practices. He's spending so much time in the training room, the meal room.

"He's going above and beyond to ingratiate himself with the Warriors right now."

It's showing on the court, too.

In six games with Golden State, Butler is averaging 20 points on 46.7 percent shooting, with 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.6 minutes, and the Warriors are 5-1 in such games.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Butler and the Warriors still have a lot to prove, but they're certainly off to a good start.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast