Warriors vs. Magic matchup a frontcourt battle of David and Goliath

When the Warriors face the Magic on Thursday in Orlando, the frontcourt matchup will be reminiscent of an oft-cited biblical encounter.

Golden State’s three Davids vs. Orlando’s three Goliaths.

Two of Orlando’s Goliaths, forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, both 6-foot-10, are the Magic’s top scorers, combining for an average of 47.9 points per game. Golden State’s frontcourt features 6-foot-7 Jimmy Butler III, 6-foot-6 Draymond Green and 6-foot-5 Moses Moody.

To expect Moody, at 210 pounds, to defend 250-pound Banchero is a mismatch of “power forwards,” so there will be adjustment. The most intriguing matchup is the Warriors’ team defense vs. the size and production of Orlando’s forwards.

If ever there was an opponent the Warriors (31-27) would be wise to defend with plenty of zone, it is the Magic (29-31). Outside of Wagner (24.9 points per game) and Banchero (23.0), no one else on the available roster averages more than 9.3 points per game.

To put a finer point on it, Orlando is the lowest-scoring team in the league (103.9 points per game) and has the worst 3-point field-goal percentage (30.4). It is 29th in overall field-goal percentage (43.8) and effective field-goal percentage (50.1), and 28th in offensive rating (107.1).

There should be a neon light in the visiting locker room with six words: FORCE THEM TO MAKE JUMP SHOTS!

And that includes the two Goliaths. Wagner is shooting 46.6 percent from the field but only 30.8 percent from beyond the arc. Banchero is shooting 41.9 percent from the field, including 29.3 percent from distance.

This presents an opportunity for Green and Butler to shine. They’re two of the smartest defenders in the league, and both are comfortable defending bigger players. The logical approach is to focus on Wagner and Banchero, as 6-foot-10, 260-pound center Wendell Carter averages 8.9 points per game.

The Magic are 9-16 since the calendar flipped to 2025 because the great work of their defense, which has a 108.7 rating that ranks second in the NBA, has been nullified by their inability to put the ball in the basket.

The Warriors are seeking season-high-tying five-game win streaks against a team that is 6-14 against Western Conference opponents. The size differential in this game should provide an idea of the sustainability of their small lineup.

