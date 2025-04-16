Butler uses ‘hellified' superhero analogy for Steph's big play-in game

Every Batman needs his Robin.

That's exactly who Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler were in the Warriors' 121-116 NBA play-in win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at Chase Center -- and Butler made sure everyone knew it.

"That we got a hellified Batman in Steph," Butler told NBA on TNT's Allie LaForce after the win of what gave him the confidence Golden State would pull it off. "And we just got a group of guys that got a lot of fight and never give up, and we did what we were supposed to do finally."

"That's a Batman if I've ever seen a Batman. Always coming to save the day" 👏@ALaForce with Jimmy Butler who had high praise for Steph after another clutch performance 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RxvzGq70lj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2025

Butler scored a game-high 38 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and 2 of 4 from 3-point range while also sinking 12 free throws on a season-high 18 attempts in the victory. Curry was right behind Butler with 37 points, 15 of which came in a fourth-quarter takeover that secured the Warriors' first-ever play-in win and pushed them to the NBA playoffs as the Western Conference's No. 7 seed.

STEPH AGAIN 🔥pic.twitter.com/N4Mv1ERquJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2025

There's no one like Curry, and Butler is well aware. The Chef is the Bay Area's very own superhero -- and now he has the perfect sidekick.

“I think any team has a chance with me on it," Butler told reporters at the postgame podium. "But I know every team has a chance with Steph on it. I get to play Robin. That’s my Batman."

