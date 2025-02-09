Butler reveals mindset behind Warriors' second-half comeback win

In most instances, it’s a change in team mindset that sparks comeback wins.

It was no different on Saturday as the Warriors erased a whopping 24-point deficit in the third quarter, earning a 132-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

Jimmy Butler, who submitted 25 points and four assists in his Warriors debut, broke down Golden State’s effective second-half mindset.

“Get some stops,” Butler told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli on “Warriors Postgame Live."



“We all know whenever we can guard, get into the open floor [that] we’re definitely going to score enough points. We’re going to make enough shots. We just got to guard without fouling.”

Down 83-59 to Chicago with 8:30 left in the third quarter, the Warriors needed answers on both ends of the floor.



While Butler and Draymond Green led the defensive charge, Steph Curry produced a memorable comeback, erupting for 22 points in the remaining eight-plus minutes of the third quarter.

Steph just sparked a 38-10 Warriors run 😱 pic.twitter.com/gGoUKCoA14 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2025

The 36-year-old star guard finished with 34 total points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field, including 8 of 16 beyond the arc, with Golden State outscoring Chicago 73-28 over the final 20-plus minutes of the game.

Butler, who was inserted into the Warriors' starting lineup, played with no time restrictions and added a new sense of dynamism to coach Steve Kerr's arsenal.

For now, the sample size sits at a game, but, clearly, a mindset like Saturday's can turn the Warriors into a dangerous, strong-willed team.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast